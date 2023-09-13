2-way authentication introduced for e-way bills

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has introduced two-factor authentication for the e-Way Bill and e-Invoice System to enhance the security of the system.

Tax Consultant Naveen Thamman said that the NIC was introducing the two-factor authentication for logging in to the e-Way Bill/e-Invoice System. In addition to the username and password, users will need the OTP authentication for login.

“Users can receive the OTP through SMS on their registered mobile numbers, on ‘Sandes’ application or the ‘NIC-GST-Shield’ application. The ‘NIC-GST-Shield’ app can be downloaded only from the e-Waybill/e-Invoice portal,” said the tax consultant.