2 weeks after attack on brother-sister duo, Sidhwan Bet police book three

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

Around two weeks after the brother-sister duo was attacked by assailants, the Sidhwan Bet police yesterday registered a case against the assailants.

The suspects have been identified as Jaswant Singh, Dilshad Ravi and Surjit Singh.

Complainant Palwinder Singh said on October 24 he had come to the house of his sister, Balwinder Kaur, in Gorsian Kadar village. The suspects had barged into the house of his sister and attacked both of them with sharp weapons. It was only when he raised an alarm, the accused escaped from the spot.

He said the suspects had old enmity with his sister who also stays in Gorsian Kadar village.

“Since they had been threatening my sister for a long time and I was supporting her in the matter, they wanted to kill me,” the complainant alleged.