2 woman among four booked for Rs 58 lakh fraud

Ludhiana, April 2

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against a woman among four for committing a fraud of Rs 58 lakh with a city-based resident. The suspect had sold a house to the victim which was already sold by the Housing Board to another buyer.

Those booked have been identified as Manjit Kaur and Malika, both residents of Chandigarh, Amrik Singh, a resident of Salem Tabri, and Gurpal Singh, a resident of the Hoshiarpur road, Jalandhar.

Complainant Varun Jain, a resident of Ranjit Singh Nagar, told the police that he wanted to buy property in Chandigarh. His friend Rishi Rai, a resident of Ludhiana, arranged his meeting with property dealers Amrik and Gurpal. After meeting both property dealers, they further arranged his meeting with Manjit Kaur. During the meeting, Manjit Kaur had said that she deals in sale-purchase of all kinds of properties in Chandigarh.

On February 26, 2024, Manjit along with other suspects showed him a house at Sector 38 in Chandigarh. She demanded Rs 82 lakh for the property. Since the victim liked the property, he handed over Rs 2 lakh in advance to Manjit. Later, on recommendation of other suspects, Jain gave a total amount of Rs 58 lakh to Manjit. Malika was also part of the property fraud, the victim alleged.

The complainant alleged that despite taking money, the suspects failed to give possession of the house. Jain repeatedly contacted the suspects, but they kept on making hollow promises. Later, when he enquired about the house in Chandigarh, he was shocked to know that the property had already been sold by the Housing Board to some other buyer.

The suspects committed a fraud with Jain by preparing fake documents of the flat. Now, they had also refused to return his money.

Investigating officer ASI Baljit Singh said a case on the charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and forgery was registered against the suspects and further investigation was in progress.

