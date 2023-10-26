2 women die of dengue, 27 fresh cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 25

With the district witnessing a surge in dengue cases, two women from the city have lost their lives to the disease. On Wednesday, the Health Department also confirmed 27 new cases of dengue in the district.

The Health Department, on Wednesday, confirmed fatalities of the two patients suffering from dengue, aged 45 and 42. One of the deceased hailed from New Ashok Nagar, Salem Tabri, while the other was a resident of Bahadur Ke Road, here. Both had been receiving treatment at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. These two deaths were initially reported on October 18 and 19 but the department has now confirmed that both patients succumbed to dengue.

District Epidemiologist Sheetal Narang said a total of nine suspected dengue-related deaths had been reported. The Health Department confirmed two dengue deaths today after receiving reports of the patients.

The department confirmed 27 new cases of dengue on Wednesday, bringing the total number of reported dengue cases in the district to 653.

Of the 27 newly confirmed cases, 21 patients are from various city areas, including Haibowal Kalan, Salem Tabri, Bahadur Ke Road, Berry Colony, New Shivpuri, Azad Nagar, Rishi Nagar, Civil Lines, Rahon Road, Varinder Nagar, Kailash Nagar, New Kundan Puri, GT Road near Malhotra Resort, Tagore Nagar, Model Gram, and Kalyan Nagar. Two patients are from Khanna city and one patient each is from Gharkhana, Khera, Otalon and Ayali Khurd.

According to the department’s records, 62 dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Among them, 29 are at the DMCH, 26 at Deep Hospital, six at GTB Hospital and one at Vijayanand Hospital.

Meanwhile, residents are demanding that proper fogging must be ensured to control mosquitoes for the prevention of dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

Follow preventive measures: Health Dept

Under the awareness campaign, the mass media team of the Health Department has appealed to the public at the Civil Hospital to follow preventive measures to save themselves from dengue. It said mosquitoes, which spread dengue, breed in accumulated water on rooftops of houses, in broken containers, coolers and other places. It emphasised the importance of not allowing accumulation of water in coolers, utensils, surroundings of houses, etc. If any person experiences symptoms such as high fever, vomiting, eye pain, joint pain and bone pain, they should get themselves checked at any government healthcare facility, where all tests are conducted free of cost.

