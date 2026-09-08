2 women employees booked for 'embezzling' Rs 5.85 lakh from Ludhiana gym

A case of fraud and embezzlement has come to light at OZMO Gym near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana, where two women employees allegedly collected membership fees from customers in cash or through Google Pay but failed to deposit the entire amount into the gym's account.

The accused have been identified as Priya Arora, a sales manager and resident of Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana, and Shivani, a member of the sales team.

Advertisement

According to the complaint filed by Vikas Parocha, an accountant at the gym, both accused worked at the front desk. Whenever customers purchased memberships or paid their fees, they allegedly asked them either to pay in cash outside the gym or transfer the money through Google Pay to their personal accounts or those of their relatives.

Advertisement

The fraud came to light after some customers told the gym management that they had deposited their fees but the amounts had not been credited to the gym's accounts. The management subsequently reviewed its financial records and found discrepancies, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Priya received about Rs 15.80 lakh from different customers between January 10 and April 10, 2026. Of this, Rs 10.02 lakh was deposited into the gym’s account, while Rs 5.58 lakh was allegedly not deposited.

Advertisement

Similarly, Shivani allegedly received about Rs 90,000, of which Rs 63,000 was deposited into the gym’s account and Rs 27,000 remained unaccounted for.

The complaint alleges that the two women, acting in connivance, embezzled a total of Rs 5.85 lakh.

The gym management submitted a written complaint to the Police Commissioner's office on June 20, 2026. After conducting an investigation for more than two months, the Salem Tabri police registered a case against the two accused on September 7.

Sub-Inspector Palwinder Singh said further investigation into the matter was under way.