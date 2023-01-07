2 women held for murder in broad daylight

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 6

In an important development regarding a broad daylight murder of Paramjit Singh at Bardeke village on Wednesday, the Jagraon police today arrested two women (mother-daughter duo) for hatching the conspiracy to kill him and booked seven others.

Gangster brought on production warrant Gangster Mandeep Singh, alias Dhru, involved in many contract killings and extortions, has been brought on production warrant from the Kapurthala jail for questioning. Court remanded him in three-day police custody. The police suspect that Mandeep in connivance with gangster Arsh Dalla could have arranged shooters to kill Paramjit.

Also, gangster-turned terrorist Arsh Dalla has also booked in the murder case. Those booked have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, his son Lovepreet Singh, daughter Kiranpreet Kaur and Sukhdev’s wife Lovejinder Kaur, all residents of Menia village in Moga, besides Navjot Singh of Chakar village, Lovepreet Singh of Ramgarh Bhullar, Mandeep Singh, alias Dhru, of Daudhar village, Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, of Dalla village and Charanjit Singh also of Dalla village.

Notably, a few hours after murder, gangster Arsh Dalla, now based in Canada, had claimed its responsibility through a Facebook post from the FB account of Jaspreet Singh.

The FB post reads: “I am Arsh Dalla. I take responsibility of the murder that took place at Bardeke village. The deceased had mentally harassed my younger brother Dilpreet Dhaliwal of Menia village due to which he had committed suicide. By killing Paramjit I have taken Dilpreet’s revenge.”

The SSP, Ludhiana (Rural), Harjeet Singh, said deceased Paramjit’s kin had levelled allegations on Sukhdev and his family members of hatching a murder conspiracy and accordingly they were nominated in murder case.

The family of the deceased had alleged that Sukhdev had got Paramjit killed with the help of gangsters. Police sources said marriage of Dilpreet of Menia village, whose suicide was mentioned by gangster Arsh in FB post, the reason behind Paramjit’s killing, was fixed with some relative of deceased Paramjit. Dilpreet was also son of Sukhdev Singh, who has been booked in the case. Paramjit created hurdles in the marriage proposal due to which Dilpreet couldn’t tie the nuptial knot. Later, Dilpreet committed suicide.

Paramjit’s kin suspected that Sukhdev and his family had hatched conspiracy to murder him in order to take revenge.