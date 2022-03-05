2 women, labourer held for immoral trafficking in Mandi Ahmedgarh

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 4

The Mandi Ahmedgarh police claim to have unearthed an immoral trafficking racket in the Dehliz Road area and arrested three persons — a woman, who has been using her house as a brothel, a woman sex worker and a migrant labourer.

The arrested women belong to Ahmedgarh and labourer is from Hariyarpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police recovered Rs 2,000, including a numbered Rs 500 note paid by a decoy customer earlier, from the brothel owner.

The SSP, Malerkotla, Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, said the police got a tip-off that a woman was running a brothel at her house in the Dehliz road area. A police party, led by SHO, Sadar, Sanjiv Kapoor, and SHO, City, Arashpreet Kaur Grewal, raided the house and arrested its owner and a couple found in compromising condition. The trio were arrested after registering a case under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. —