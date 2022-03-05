2 women, labourer held for immoral trafficking in Mandi Ahmedgarh

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 4
The Mandi Ahmedgarh police claim to have unearthed an immoral trafficking racket in the Dehliz Road area and arrested three persons — a woman, who has been using her house as a brothel, a woman sex worker and a migrant labourer.
The arrested women belong to Ahmedgarh and labourer is from Hariyarpur in Uttar Pradesh.
The police recovered Rs 2,000, including a numbered Rs 500 note paid by a decoy customer earlier, from the brothel owner.
The SSP, Malerkotla, Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, said the police got a tip-off that a woman was running a brothel at her house in the Dehliz road area. A police party, led by SHO, Sadar, Sanjiv Kapoor, and SHO, City, Arashpreet Kaur Grewal, raided the house and arrested its owner and a couple found in compromising condition. The trio were arrested after registering a case under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...
Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog
1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...
NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India
Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...
Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised
He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest