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Home / Ludhiana / 2-year-old girl run over by speeding tempo, dies in Ludhiana

2-year-old girl run over by speeding tempo, dies in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:19 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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A two-year-old girl met a tragic end when she was run over by a speeding tempo outside a factory here on Wednesday. She was killed on the spot.

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The child’s mother, Lovely Begum, who works at Sethi Steel Factory, had brought her two-year-old daughter Manat Parveen along with her to the workplace. Around 2.30 pm, the toddler was playing inside the factory when she suddenly managed to slip out of the factory gate on to the road.

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At the same moment, tempo driver Vikram Shah of Sundar Nagar was coming at high speed.

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CCTV footage showed that the girl first came out of the factory, went back inside and moments later ran out again towards the road. The driver had no time to apply the brakes as the child appeared suddenly in front of the vehicle, and was crushed to death.

Family members rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. On a complaint by the girl’s father, the police registered a case against the tempo driver and arrested him.

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