2 years on, Doraha Community Health Centre awaits inauguration

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, June 12

It has been more than two years since the Community Health Centre in Doraha is waiting to be inaugurated. Residents had hoped that the facility would solve their health-related problems, but no progress had been made for making it operational.

No doctor to visit We have no govt doctor to visit in the hour of need. We have been crying for appropriate medical facilities for the town but to no avail. Gurmukh Singh, a daily wager Sanctioning of posts pending The building and infrastructure is ready. Just the sanctioning of posts of the staff for the CHC is pending. Jasbir Singh Aulakh, Civil Surgeon

Social workers Barjinder Jandu and Jandeep Kaushal said, “The building, rather than catering to the patients, is now being used to house the government servants on official duty. The election staff was made to stay in the hospital building during the Lok Sabha elections. Plaster patches have fallen off and the building no longer bears a new look. The government seems to be in no hurry to resolve this acute and pressing problem of the general public.”

“We have no doctor to approach in the hour of need. We cannot afford to visit a private doctor. As far as government doctors are concerned, we had hoped that the Community Health Centre shall come to our rescue someday. It has been years together that we have been crying for appropriate medical facilities for the town but to no avail. The poor continue to suffer due to lack of good doctors and adequate medical facilities but no government has ever spared any consideration for the marginalised,” said a daily wager Gurmukh Singh.

“The Congress no doubt began with the construction of the building of the Community Health Centre, but left it incomplete. Now that the task of construction has been accomplished by the AAP government, they seem to be in no hurry to open it to the general public. A lot of accidents take place near Doraha, especially on the National Highway and many lives are lost due to the lack of first aid,” rued the residents of the town.

“Though the existing government boasts of providing best health facilities to the public, but in our case it is just the opposite. The mohalla clinic established in Araichan colony is on the outskirts. Moreover, it can provide just regular medicines. As far as catering to medical emergencies is concerned we have nowhere to go,” they added.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh said everything is in place. “The building and infrastructure is ready. It is just the sanctioning of posts of the staff for the CHC which is pending about which we have already informed the government. In the near future, the staff shall be deputed and the civil hospital shall begin to function to provide medical facilities to the residents at their very doorstep,” he added.