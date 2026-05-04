2 years on, MC fails to open a single library in Ludhiana

Despite clear directions from the state government to establish six libraries in each constituency two years ago, the municipal corporation has not been able to operationalise even a single library in the city so far, with work progressing at a slow pace.

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The state government had allocated Rs 64 lakh per constituency around two years ago for the development of these libraries. In November 2023, an order issued from the Chief Minister’s office had asked Deputy Commissioners to ensure the setting up of libraries across constituencies. The initiative aimed at strengthening reading culture and providing accessible learning spaces for residents.

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Under the plan, up to six libraries were to be developed in each constituency. In rural areas, the responsibility was assigned to the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), while in urban areas, the MC had been tasked with executing the project.

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However, the project has seen delays since its inception. Officials said that tenders had been floated multiple times, but progress remained slow. One of the reasons cited was the delay in release of funds by the state government, which affected the pace of construction.

As per official information, libraries have been proposed in several constituencies, including Gill, Jagraon, Khanna, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana North, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana West, Payal, Raikot, Sahnewal and Samrala. Similar projects have also been planned across other districts of Punjab.

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Sources in the MC said that the civic body had recently held meetings with departments concerned to review the project. The authorities had also received the design of a model library built in Sangrur at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, which will be used as a reference for upcoming structures in Ludhiana.

In urban Ludhiana, sites for several libraries have already been identified. Three locations have been earmarked in the West and North constituencies, while two sites have been finalised in Atam Nagar. The process of identifying land in other constituencies is still underway.

Superintending Engineer Sham Lal Gupta said that tenders for six libraries in the West constituency had already been floated. “Work on three of these libraries is around 60 per cent complete and is expected to be finished soon,” he said.