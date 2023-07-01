 2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • 2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

An electric vehicle charging station at Municipal Corporation’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar. photo: inderjeet verma



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

Even after two years of its formulation, the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) plan to set up electric vehicle charging stations at public places is yet to be implemented. However, it had roped in a private firm in May to trial an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar for one month.

As the use of e-vehicles is being promoted with an aim to improve the air quality, the environmental activists said there is a need to set up EV charging stations at appropriate places in the city so that the public can use the facility easily.

In 2021, the MC had initiated plans to establish charging stations within the city as part of the National Clean Air Programme. To accomplish this, a committee — comprising representatives from the Transport Department, Municipal Corporation, Punjab Energy Development Agency, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), District Administration, and a private firm — was formed.

The committee’s objective was to prepare a comprehensive report on the matter. Subsequently, the MC finalised 10 specific sites, while GLADA shortlisted 20 potential sites within their respective jurisdictions as per the information. The list of the proposed sites was then forwarded to the office of the State Transport Commissioner for further consideration. But, the project has not been launched till date.

Col CM Lakhanpal, an environmental activist, said if the MC intends to establish charging stations in the city, it should properly plan and find suitable public locations, where people can conveniently access such facilities. The MC must also encourage fuel stations to install charging stations on their premises, he said. Additionally, charging stations can be set up in parking areas of prominent city markets, the bus stand and railway station, among other public places.

It is worth mentioning that the corporation had earlier planned to set up stations at its multi-level parking lot near Mata Rani Chowk, the parking area of Rose Garden, the vicinity of the fire station on Hambran Road and outside the MC Zone C office.

According to sources, the civic body received a low response from the public for the recent trial of an EV charging station at its Zone D office. But, the officials, however, said the trial was successful as this charging system was functioning properly.

MC’s Executive Engineer Manjitinder Singh said the trial MC’s Zone D office was successful. He further said the civic body is planning to set up charging stations at public places like parking lots etc. The sites for the same are being identified.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

2
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

3
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

4
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

5
Trending

Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

6
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

7
Nation

PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event

8
Nation

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

9
Sports

Top Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

10
Delhi

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...


Cities

View All

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

One held with 500-gm heroin, weapon

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

3 cops suspended for 'vandalism' in Noida

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

PAC alleges encroachments on govt land near Mattewara

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse