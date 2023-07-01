2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

Even after two years of its formulation, the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) plan to set up electric vehicle charging stations at public places is yet to be implemented. However, it had roped in a private firm in May to trial an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar for one month.

As the use of e-vehicles is being promoted with an aim to improve the air quality, the environmental activists said there is a need to set up EV charging stations at appropriate places in the city so that the public can use the facility easily.

In 2021, the MC had initiated plans to establish charging stations within the city as part of the National Clean Air Programme. To accomplish this, a committee — comprising representatives from the Transport Department, Municipal Corporation, Punjab Energy Development Agency, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), District Administration, and a private firm — was formed.

The committee’s objective was to prepare a comprehensive report on the matter. Subsequently, the MC finalised 10 specific sites, while GLADA shortlisted 20 potential sites within their respective jurisdictions as per the information. The list of the proposed sites was then forwarded to the office of the State Transport Commissioner for further consideration. But, the project has not been launched till date.

Col CM Lakhanpal, an environmental activist, said if the MC intends to establish charging stations in the city, it should properly plan and find suitable public locations, where people can conveniently access such facilities. The MC must also encourage fuel stations to install charging stations on their premises, he said. Additionally, charging stations can be set up in parking areas of prominent city markets, the bus stand and railway station, among other public places.

It is worth mentioning that the corporation had earlier planned to set up stations at its multi-level parking lot near Mata Rani Chowk, the parking area of Rose Garden, the vicinity of the fire station on Hambran Road and outside the MC Zone C office.

According to sources, the civic body received a low response from the public for the recent trial of an EV charging station at its Zone D office. But, the officials, however, said the trial was successful as this charging system was functioning properly.

MC’s Executive Engineer Manjitinder Singh said the trial MC’s Zone D office was successful. He further said the civic body is planning to set up charging stations at public places like parking lots etc. The sites for the same are being identified.