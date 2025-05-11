2 youths detained for posting fake videos on social media

To curb the spread of misinformation on social media amid the prevailing circumstances, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police detained two youths on Saturday for circulating fake videos on various social media platforms. The videos caused unwarranted panic among the public.

The duo had posted videos on social media claiming missile attack at some place in Ludhiana and a major fire in a private school.

During a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rupinder Singh revealed that the detained individuals had shared the misleading videos from their personal social media accounts.

Advertisement

The Ludhiana police’s social media cell launched an investigation after receiving reports of the videos, leading to the detention of the two youths.

The DCP said that the social media cell is conducting an in-depth analysis of the suspects’ social media profiles to uncover any additional violations or related activities.

Advertisement

Singh issued a strong warning to the public, urging them to refrain from creating, sharing or promoting fake videos and other forms of misleading content on social media.

He emphasised that such actions not only disrupt public order but also undermine the district administration’s efforts to maintain safety and security. “Spreading misinformation is a serious offence and those found guilty will face stringent legal action as per the Ludhiana police’s zero-tolerance policy toward social media misuse,” Singh stated.

To foster responsible online behaviour, the DCP appealed to citizens to verify the authenticity of information before sharing it, advising them to rely on credible and official sources. He underscored the importance of collective responsibility in supporting the authorities to uphold peace and communal harmony in the region.

Singh also highlighted the proactive role of the Ludhiana police’s cybercrime unit and social media cell in monitoring online platforms and combating misinformation. For immediate assistance or to report suspicious content, Singh encouraged residents to contact the dedicated helpline at 78370-18500 or the emergency number 112.