2 youths found dead at Manwarpura village, cops deny drug death rumours

Two persons found dead under mysterious circumstances at Manwarpura village in Sidhwan Bet, near Jagraon, on Sunday. Initially there were talks that the deceased were drug addicts and they had died due to drug overdose. However, the Ludhiana rural police categorically denied the rumours and stated that both reportedly died of natural causes. The police warned rumour-mongers to stop spreading lies.

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The kin of the victims also urged people to stop defaming their families

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Both deceased were around 25-year-old.

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As the news of the suspicious deaths spread in the area and on social media, politicians visited their houses to console the families and condemned the state government’s ongoing campaign against drugs. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was present at Mullanpur Dakha to hold a meeting with the Village Defence Committee under the Yudh Nashian Virudh event.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ludhiana rural, Ankur Gupta, said wrong information was being spread by some people about the deaths at Manwarpura village.

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“Drug overdose was not the cause of deaths, rather the duo reportedly died due to some natural cause. Rural police senior officials went to meet their families to inquire about the deaths and the latter claimed that the deceased were not drug addicts and they were having some health issues, which could have become the cause of their deaths,” he said.

The SSP said the families even gave statement to the police that the victims did not die due to drug overdose.

Jagraon DSP Jaswinder Singh, who visited the families of the deceased in the village, asserted that one of the youths fainted near the main door of the house while the other, who went for a walk, found dead in a tube well room. The DSP also denied the rumours that syringes were found near the bodies of the deceased.

The village sarpanch also shared a video in which he alleged that the deceased were not drug addicts, though they used to consume liquor. Drug overdose was not the reason of the deaths. The cremation of the deceased was already performed.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader SR Kaler, who also visited the house of the deceased, claimed that the youths were friends and drug addicts. On Saturday, they left home telling their parents that they were going to attend a jagran near the village but they did not return to their houses. On Sunday morning, the body of one of the youths was found near the door of his house and the other was found dead at a tube well room near the house in Manwarpura village.

“I was told by villagers that syringes were found near the bodies and drug overdose could be the cause of death. One of the deceased was married and had a two-and-a-half-year-old child while the other was unmarried. Even the residents claimed that drug was being sold openly in the village and the police need to take strict action against its suppliers,” he alleged.

In January this year, a woman from Sherewala village near Sidhwan Bet had alleged that she lost her six sons to drugs. She made the claims when her sixth son died under suspicious circumstances.