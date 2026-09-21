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Home / Ludhiana / 2 youths hurt in firing over property dispute at house-warming party

2 youths hurt in firing over property dispute at house-warming party

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:47 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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One of the injured undergoing treatment at a hospital.
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A house-warming celebration held at a dairy farm in Kuliewal on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana was marred by a firing incident allegedly linked to a land dispute late on Saturday night. Two youths were injured while a Scorpio vehicle was riddled with bullets.

According to the police, around 15 to 20 armed assailants first demolished a wall of the property using a crane and then opened fire on youths attending the party. Based on the complaint of an injured victim, the police have registered a case of attempted murder against four named suspects and around 12 unidentified persons. The police recovered 18 shell casings from the scene.

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The complainant, Ankush Chopra, alias Shalu, said they were celebrating the completion of a friend’s new house at the dairy farm on the night of September 19. Around 10 persons were present.

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“Around midnight, we heard a loud explosion from outside. When we came out to check, the suspects started firing indiscriminately and threatened to kill us,” he alleged.

Ankush said he suffered shrapnel injuries above his left eye while his friend Rajdeep Singh

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sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder. He further alleged that a Mahindra Scorpio owned by

his friend Hakkudin, which was returning with party supplies, was also hit by bullets.

The injured were initially taken to the CMCH in Ludhiana. However, fearing further attacks, their families shifted them to a private hospital in Mohali, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to the complainant, the attack stemmed from a dispute over the ownership of a farmhouse, which is located on the premises of the dairy farm. He alleged that the attackers were armed with rifles, pistols, swords, axes and sticks.

On Ankush’s statement, the police registered a case against Sukhwinder Singh, Amarpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Gurjeet Singh and around 12 unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

SHO, Division No 7, inspector Gagandeep Singh, said both parties were involved in a legal dispute over possession of the farmhouse and the matter was pending before a court. He added that raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects.

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