2 youths nabbed for killing 19-yr-old

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

The city police today claimed to have arrested two youths, including a minor, on the charges of killing another 19-year-old youth, Rahul, at Raghubir Park in Haibowal.

Rahul and his friend were attacked with a sharp weapon by them, which led to the death of the former while his friend Ashu got serious injuries. The suspects have been identified as Dinesh Kumar, alias Danish, (22) of Prem Vihar and a minor boy (17).

JCP (City) Saumya Mishra, ADCP-3 Sameer Verma addressed a press conference in this regard today.

The JCP said after identification of the suspects, in-charge of the Jagatpuri police post, ASI Sukhwinder Singh, had conducted raids at their whereabouts. The Jagatpuri police laid a naka and nabbed the Enfield Bullet motorcycle-borne suspects on Friday.

Mishra said Dinesh was a classmate of Ashu’s sister and he had been proposing her for friendship. When the girl told the matter to her brother, he and Rahul told Dinesh to stay away from her but he turned furious and attacked them with a sharp weapon on November 22.

Dinesh is already facing two cases of fighting and kidnapping registered against him in Ludhiana in the past.