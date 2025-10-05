DT
Home / Ludhiana / 2 youths on bike open fire at police team in Ludhiana, passerby injured

2 youths on bike open fire at police team in Ludhiana, passerby injured

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers

PTI
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:10 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Two unidentified youths on a motorbike opened fire at a police team on Pakhowal Road on Sunday, injuring a passerby who was struck by a bullet, according to police.

The incident took place when a police team led by Inspector Sunita Rani was carrying out inspections at a checkpoint near Lalton Kalan.

The youths were coming from the wrong side and the police team signalled them to stop.

The youths fired indiscriminately at the police personnel, who managed to escape unhurt. However, a passerby, identified as Lakhwinder Singh, was hit by a bullet and seriously injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The youth successfully broke through the police checkpoint and escaped. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers, they said.

