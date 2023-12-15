2-yr-old girl rescued after being attacked by stray dogs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 14

In a horrifying incident, a two-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs at Sunil Park on Barewal Road.

The child was going alone on the road when four stray dogs came and dragged her away. She was rescued by residents after hearing her screams.

The girl got multiple injuries and was rushed to Raghunath Hospital. She is a daughter of a daily wager.

A local resident, Gaurav, said the population of stray dogs had increased manifold after Covid as no sterilisation was carried during the pandemic.

“Yesterday’s incident was scary and the authorities need to take action so that such incidents can be checked,” he said.

Another resident said the child had received multiple injuries on her face and body. Had neighbours failed to hear her screams and rescue her, it could have turned fatal, she said.