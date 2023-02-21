2 yrs on, city's 1st static waste compactor lies defunct; people rue unsanitary conditions

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 20

As the city’s first static waste compactor continues to lie defunct for nearly two years, waste is often dumped along the road near Dugri Bridge, leaving passers-by to face inconvenience due to unsanitary conditions. Residents here had earlier raised the matter with the authorities concerned but the issue has not been addressed so far.

After AAP formed the government in the state, Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and MC officials had visited the compactor site in March last year. Sanitary workers had then raised concerns that they faced problems as the compactor was lying defunct. The MLA had then asked MC officials to make the compactor operational at the earliest.

A sanitation worker said: “The waste compactor has been lying defunct for the past two years due to which garbage collectors are forced to unload waste outside the compactor’s shed and along the road. We want that the static waste compactor is repaired or replaced with a new one as soon as possible.”

There is also a need to construct a smooth ramp for the movement of carts of waste collectors at the site.

The static waste compactor system was set up near the Sidhwan Canal bridge on Dugri Road, Ludhiana in 2016. After its success, the MC had planned to install more such compactors in other parts of the city to eliminate open garbage dumps.

Darshan Singh, a resident, said: “Heaps of waste outside the compactor shed have become a common scene. It gets difficult to pass through the stretch due to the foul smell emanating from the garbage dumped in the open. The MC must resolve the problem at the earliest.”

Health Officer of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, Dr Vipul Malhotra, said a new waste compactor would be installed at the site under the Smart City Mission.