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Home / Ludhiana / 20 attend 5-day course on oilseed crops in Ludhiana

20 attend 5-day course on oilseed crops in Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University hosts course on oilseed crops

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:15 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Attendees and organisers after a course at the PAU in Ludhiana.
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At least 20 farmers, including women, from across the state attended a five-day training course on cultivation and processing of oilseed crops conducted at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The course conducted by the PAU’s Skill Development Centre, Directorate of Extension Education, was aimed at encouraging crop diversification and enhancing farmers’ income through value addition.

Divulging details, skill development associate director Rupinder Kaur said the objective was to encourage farmers to integrate oilseed cultivation into their existing farming systems and explore processing opportunities for better economic returns.

She emphasised that adopting scientific production practices, coupled with processing and value addition, could help farmers diversify their income sources and improve profitability.

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Course coordinator Kulvir Kaur highlighted the significance of the training, particularly for small and marginal farmers, and encouraged participants to explore the potential of oilseed crops as a viable supplementary enterprise.

During the technical sessions, experts delved into the status of cultivation in the state, seed production, cultivation practices of raya and mustard, insect-pest management and effective strategies for disease management, among others.

They also shared insights into oil quality, improving productivity and sunflower production. The trainees were acquainted with spring groundnut cultivation and methods for improving its quality.

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