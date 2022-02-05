20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

A total of 20 candidates, including 13 Independent and seven from various political parties, withdrew their nomination papers on the last day today.

Congress leader Krishan Kumar Bawa, who had filed nomination as an Independent to contest the polls from Ludhiana West, has decided not to contest the elections. He withdrew his nomination.

Of the 20 candidates who have withdrawn their nominations, six are from the Sahnewal constituency, three from Ludhiana West, two each from Dakha, Khanna, Ludhiana North and Payal while one candidate each from Ludhiana East, Gill and Raikot have withdrawn their nominations.

There are around 26.50 lakh electors in the 14 constituencies of Ludhiana district. The voting for the Assembly polls will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.