20 farmers trained in cultivation of aromatic crops, spices at PAU

Ludhiana, September 26

Twenty farmers of aromatic crops and spices attended the monthly training camp at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here today.

The meet was held under the guidance of Additional Director Communication and Programme Director Dr TS Riar.

Improved production techniques, better marketing strategies and modern techniques of processing, were explained by Dr Rajendra Kumar, Programme Coordinator, Dr Khushdeep Dharni, Professor, School of Business Studies and Dr Gurveer Kaur, an expert of Processing and Food Engineering, respectively.

Experts promoted organic farming for, residue-free production, cost effectiveness, meeting domestic requirements and tapping into employment opportunities.

