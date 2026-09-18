20 found carrying weapons at blood donation camp: Probe

After the Ludhiana police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) gunned down two shooters following an exchange of fire near Atam Park here on Sunday, the investigation is now set to focus on those found carrying weapons at a blood donation camp organised in memory of former Congress sarpanch Ravi Khwajke.

The police said the two shooters had allegedly planned to open fire at the camp at the behest of overseas-based wanted gangsters Doni Bal and Shaganpreet. Timely police intervention prevented what could have turned into a bloodbath.

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Officials said Khwajke had connections with some gangsters and was himself killed by gangster Davinder Bambiha at a Ludhiana resort in 2016. Had the shooters reached the camp, it could have turned into a site of mass violence, putting many innocent lives at risk.

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According to the police, several criminal elements suspected to be associated with different gangster groups attended the camp. They were allegedly carrying weapons openly and moving around the venue.

“Based on CCTV footage and questioning of organisers, we have identified around 20 persons seen carrying weapons. Most were moving in groups and are suspected to have been carrying unlicensed arms. They have been summoned and asked to produce their weapons and arms licences. If anyone is found possessing illegal weapons, a case will be registered and the weapons confiscated,” said a senior police official privy to the investigation.

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Shooters rented hotel room on day of encounter

The investigation has also revealed that the shooters rented a room at a hotel near the bus stand on the day of the police encounter. They stayed there and ordered food. The police have recovered footage showing the suspects eating biryani.

Investigators suspect that another associate met the shooters on the day of the firing and might have supplied them with weapons and cash. The police have asked hotel staff to provide copies of identity documents used by the suspects to book the room. CCTV footage from the hotel and other locations where the shooters were captured has also been seized for probe.