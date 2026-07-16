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Home / Ludhiana / 20 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to be inaugurated soon in Ludhiana

20 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to be inaugurated soon in Ludhiana

The development will be a major boost to grassroots health facilities in Ludhiana district

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:58 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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The new clinics will take the total number of such facilities in Ludhiana district to 131. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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The district is all set to get 20 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs), which will be inaugurated in the the coming days, raising the total number of such facilities to 131. The development will be a major boost to grassroots health facilities in the region.

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At present, Ludhiana has 111 operational clinics, where hundreds avail out-patient department (OPD) services daily. The centres provide treatment for common illnesses, conduct essential lab tests, dispense free medicines and offer doctor consultations. The new clinics are expected to ease patient load and extend services to areas that have long demanded accessible medical facilities.

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The upcoming clinics will be established across a mix of urban areas and rural villages, ensuring healthcare reaches densely populated colonies and peripheral settlements. The site selection was based on population density, patient demand and gaps in existing coverage.

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“The AACs are designed to function as first-contact healthcare centres, reducing dependence on tertiary hospitals for minor ailments. By situating clinics within walking distance of homes, the initiative is aimed at cutting travel costs, reducing waiting times and providing timely medical attention,” said Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon.

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Resident hailed the facilities as accessible and highly cost effective.

“The clinics are not just about free medicines; they are easily approachable and one does not need to travel to civil hospital for minor issues like fever, cough and cold,” said Satinder Kaur, a resident of Kidwai Nagar.

Gurpreet, a resident of Sarabha Nagar power colony, said healthcare had become affordable since a clinic opened in their vicinity. According to her, the best part is that going to the clinic consumes no time and tests are also done there.

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