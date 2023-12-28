20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 27

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday reviewed the progress of healthcare services in the district during a meeting with the officials of the department.

Chairing the meeting, the minister said the state government was committed to providing top-class healthcare facilities to the people, and hospitals at district and sub-division levels are being upgraded to meet this promise.

He said around 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics are providing smooth healthcare facilities in the district and around 20 more clinics would soon be dedicated to serve the people.

He said in order to meet the shortage of doctors, about 1,300 doctors are being recruited. Also, facilities like X-ray and ultrasound will also be provided in government hospitals by expanding the infrastructure of the hospitals along with the nursing staff.

He clarified that by February 15, over 280 types of medicines will be available across all government hospitals, out of which about 190 types of medicines would be made available in the month of January itself. He further mentioned that all the medicines will be made available at hospitals and patients would not have to go out to purchase medicines.

The health minister also said for the smooth functioning of hospitals and to provide quality healthcare to the patients, the Chief Minister Patient Welfare Committee will be formed at the district and sub-divisional hospitals. The MLAs concerned, civil surgeon, SMOs, programme officers, and representatives of NGOs will work together to further improve the healthcare system in their districts.

He said around 70 specialist doctors in various disciplines are in contact with him in the district and the services of students from around 15 nursing colleges would be availed to provide services to the patients at government hospitals.

Interacting with mediapersons, the minister said the health department was keeping close tabs on the coronavirus and there was no need to panic. He urged people to follow health advisories, including wearing masks, especially at crowded places.