20 principals to attend CBSE conference

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

About 20 principals from leading schools in the city, which are affiliated with CBSE, will be participating in the three-day conference conducted by the CBSE in Mumbai from December 8. It is expected that after the conference, CBSE may bring changes in the patter/styles as lot many deliberations will take place on each aspect.

Amongst others, the conference will be attended by the Principals from KVM School, BCM Schools (branches), GMT School, Nankana Sahib Public Schools (various branches), BVM Schools (branches), GPS Mandi Gobindgarh, Blossom Convent, Jagraon etc.

Nankana Sahib Public School Principal Harmit Kaur Waraich, who is also the coordinator, said about 20 Principals were expected to attend this important conference in which ideas will be discussed, suggestions will be made, new learning concepts, changes, curriculum pattern, vocational training etc, everything to improve the education system will be discussed. “If need be, after all these deliberations, CBSE can bring changes later. This would provide an impetus in the education system”, she added.

This would be the 29th National Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes on the theme “Reimagining the Changing Landscape- Quality Transformation in School Education”.

