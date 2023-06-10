20 trees axed in Doraha, village panchayat approaches SDM

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 9

Around 20 full grown trees on the land reserved for Advanced Training Institute (ATI) near Shiv Mandir on Araichan road in Doraha were reportedly axed on Thursday. The police are waiting for an official complaint before taking an appropriate action against the alleged suspect.

The Araichan village panchayat complained to the Payal SDM, who further instructed the Doraha police to take action in the case.

Axing trees is murder of ecosystem On the one hand, we are planting saplings on the occasion of the World Environment Day to cover the green vacuum created in the environment. But on the other, people are axing full grown trees, which is a murder of our ecosystem. Samita Kaur, an environmentalist

Araichan village sarpanch Rinku Dhaliwal said, “The nambardar of our village resides near the ATI land. He heard the sound of the felling of trees and immediately reported the matter to the Payal SDM. A sadhu who resides nearby is responsible for the axing of trees. He admitted that he sold the trees to a contractor and earned around Rs 45,000. The area is walled and no one can detect what is going on inside. We will meet the owner of the land who stays at Ludhiana and share about the development.”

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chetra said the police department has been asked by the SDM to enquire about the matter. “We have visited the spot on the basis of a complaint received from the SDM. But we can take action against the alleged suspect only when we receive an official complaint from the owner of the ATI since the trees have been cut from the land owned by him. Though the verbal complaint was made by the village panchayat, we have to go as per the official statement to book someone and take the person into custody,” the DSP added.

Meanwhile, environmentalist Samita Kaur said the axing of trees is a serious crime under the Environment Protection Act. “On one hand, we are planting saplings on the occasion of the World Environment Day so that they may grow into trees one fine day and cover the green vacuum created in the environment. But on the other, people are axing full grown trees, which is a murder of our ecosystem. We want strict action against those who committed the crime,” she added.