20% women have 3 or more children in dist, says survey

Above state’s average of 19%, ratio eighth highest in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 23

In what appears to be a blow to the family planning initiatives, almost 20 per cent of the currently married women in the district have three or more children, a national survey has revealed.

About the national-level study

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has designated the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) as the nodal agency to conduct NFHS-5. The main objective of each successive round of the NFHS is to provide high-quality data on health and family welfare and emerging issues in this area. It provides information on population, health and nutrition for India and each state and Union Territory, with district-level estimates for important indicators.

Designed to estimate key indicators

The NFHS-5 is designed to provide estimates for key indicators at national and state levels, as well as estimates for key indicators for all 707 districts in the country. The sample size of 6.1 lakh households is based on the size needed to produce reliable estimates for each district. — Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister Of State for Health and Family Welfare

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, has shown that 19.8 per cent women gave birth to their third or more child during the three years preceding the survey conducted between 2019 and 2021.

Ludhiana’s average was almost 1 per cent more than the state average of 19 per cent, while it was the eighth highest in the state.

The current survey, the fifth in NFHS series, a copy of which is with The Tribune, indicated that the surveyed Ludhiana women gave birth to as many as 389 children during the study span, which was the highest in the state, where 3,314 children were born during the survey period.

While Jalandhar topped the state with the maximum number of 27.8 per cent women with three or more children, Pathankot ranked the lowest with an average of 9.4 per cent women delivering third or more children during the three years preceding the survey.

Among other districts, Mansa ranked second worst with 27.7 per cent women having three or more children, followed by Muktsar at 25.2 per cent, Moga at 23.6 per cent, Tarn Taran at 22 per cent, Faridkot at 21.9 per cent, Sangrur at 21.4 per cent, Amritsar 19.1 per cent, Fazilka 19 per cent, Gurdaspur 18.5 per cent, Kapurthala 17.5 per cent, Bathinda 16.3 per cent, Ferozepur and Ropar 15.9 per cent each, Fatehgarh Sahib 15.6 per cent, Barnala 14.7 per cent, Hoshiarpur 14.6 per cent, Mohali 13.5 per cent, Patiala 13.4 per cent, and Nawanshahr’s 13.2 per cent women delivered three or more children.

When it comes to the number of births in the districts during the three years preceding the survey, Amritsar recorded 310 births, Barnala 67, Bathinda 183, Faridkot 75, Fatehgarh Sahib 68, Fazilka 144, Ferozepur 99, Gurdaspur 208, Hoshiarpur 161, Jalandhar 237, Kapurthala 105, Mansa 104, Moga 125, Muktsar 112, Pathankot 80, Patiala 251, Ropar 76, Mohali 129, Sangrur 185, Nawanshahr 65, and Tarn Taran reported 142 births during the study span.

