20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

A 20-year-old engineering student of Punjab Agricultural University, Renu Bala, today committed suicide at the Hostel No. 11 of the university. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hostel room on Saturday evening.

Belonged to Nangal Bhor village, Pathankot, the girl was studying in BTech (Food and Technology) second year in the university.

The deceased has left behind a suicide note in which she mentioned that she is ending her life as she don’t want her parents to spend any more money on her. “You have spent a lot money on me, now I want you to invest money on my brother Sourav. You all please take care of yourselves. Papa also stop consuming alcohol,” the girl addressed her parents in the suicide note.

As per the police, the incident came to light at around 6 pm on Saturday. Her roommates had gone somewhere in the afternoon and she was alone in the room. When they returned, they repeatedly knocked at the hostel room but she didn’t respond.

Suspecting some foul play, the girls called the hostel warden who broke open the door and found the body of Renu Bala hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.

Meanwhile, the PAU police were informed and they shifted the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The family of the deceased was informed. Classmates of the deceased said Renu Bala was good in studies and she was a lively girl.