20-year-old found dead in Barewal canal

Ludhiana, September 22
A youth was found dead in the Barewal canal. He was missing for the past three days. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh (20).
Some passers-by informed the police after noticing the body entangled in a net in the canal.
Victim’s father Pradeep said his son was staying alone for the past five years. He used to consume ‘chitta’. For the past three days, he had not seen him in the area. Following which, he started searching for him. On Thursday night, his body was found in the canal. The police said the deceased’s father had not been suspecting any foul play in his death. Hence, inquest proceedings were initiated.
