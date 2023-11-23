20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

A youth was hacked to death at Raghuvir Park, a residential area, in Haibowal this afternoon.

Two motorcycle-borne assailants had attacked the victim and another youth with a sharp weapon. One of the youths breathed his last and the other was injured.

A CCTV grab of the suspects.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Kumar (20), a resident of the Civil City area.

Raju, the father of the deceased, said his son and a friend had went to pay obeisance at some religious place. On Wednesday when they were returning home, two youths on a motorcycle cornered them at Raghuvir Park and attacked with sharp weapons.

“The assailants brutally and repeatedly attacked my son with a sharp object which led to his death on the spot while Rahul’s friend also suffered serious injuries. We don’t know the reason of the attack. He was my only son, his death had devastated our family,” he said.

After the incident, ADCP Vaibhav Sehgal, along with officials from the Haibowal police station and Jagatpuri police post, reached the spot and started a probe. CCTV cameras had also captured the assailants while they were fleeing on a Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

The ADCP said Rahul was brought to the DMCH with stab injuries but he was declared brought dead by doctors. When asked about the reason behind the assault, the ADCP said the reason behind the attack could be known after the arrest of the culprits.