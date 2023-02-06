20-yr jail for sexually exploiting minor cousin

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 5

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ravi Inder Kaur has convicted Kunal, alias Sourav Bindra, a resident of Kukkar Gali, Anar Kali Bazaar, Jagraon, on the charges of sexually exploiting a 14-year-old cousin.

He was sentenced to undergo RI for 20 years under the POCSO Act. He was also ordered to pay Rs 50,000 as fine. Of the fine amount, Rs 40,000 would be paid as compensation to the victim. The court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against the accused. It declined the plea of leniency raised by him in view of the heinous crime committed in the close relation.

Additional public prosecutor SS Haider said a case against the accused was registered at the Jagraon City police station on July 12, 2021, following a statement of the sister of the victim girl. The prosecution examined 11 witnesses to prove its case.

The complainant had said her father was a mentally retarded person and her mother expired three years ago due to cancer. Her youngest sister was studying in Class VIII. She told the family that the accused, son of real brother of her father, was sexually exploiting her for about one year. Whenever she objected, the accused used to issue threats to kill her as well as her brother. Later, the matter was reported to the police. The police lodged the FIR and arrested the suspect.

However, the accused pleaded innocence and claimed false implication.

He has pleaded that the elder brother of prosecutrix and complainant was working with him at his shop. They were putting pressure upon him as well as on his family to join their elder brother as partner in the business but he refused. The complainant in connivance with the alleged victim has woven the story to put pressure upon him due to this reason. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the statement of victim coupled with medical evidence, court found him guilty and sentenced accordingly.