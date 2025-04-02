20-yr-old aspires to raise army of volunteers with special needs to fight drug abuse in state

Twenty-year-old Rajan Preet Singh Bains, who is fighting cerebral palsy, is going all out to encourage youths with special abilities to act as leaders and associate with the Punjab Police’s campaign against drugs ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’.

His target groups include individuals with, intellectual disabilities, autism, Down syndrome and those with physical impairment.

Bains is already making a remarkable impact in academics, leadership, and social service and has fetched laurels for his family, led by DSP (Special) Ranjit Singh Bains and Sukhwinder Kaur, by earning numerous prestigious awards and recognitions at both national and state levels.

Bains was recently honored with the national-level Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Award for securing the second position in an essay writing competition against drug abuse. He was felicitated with an award for scripting a song ‘Nasha Mukt Rangla Punjab’ which was adopted as social media content by Ahmedgarh and Amargarh police. He also fetched fame to the local police when he was awarded the Commendation Certificate (Second Class) by Patiala DIG Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

Among his other notable achievements are the Young Warrior Certificate from UNICEF for his outstanding performance during the COVID-19 pandemic and the UNICEF ‘Meri Life Certificate’ for his active participation in social activities in the region.

He also secured the first position in the media spotlight competition organised by GNE Apex, Ludhiana. With an aim to become an IAS, Bains has offered the local police his services to help them create and lead an army of volunteers from youths with special needs who would spread awareness about the causes and consequences of drug abuse.

“Having achieved the desired results in various fields of social service through my poems, orations and essays, I have roped in some more youths like me who would be buttressing the fight against drug abuse under the supervision of senior police personnel in Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural) , Ludhiana and Khanna police districts,” said Bains.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh appreciated the wards of police officers in his district for coming forward to share responsibility in spreading awareness against social evils, including drug abuse and violence.“I am glad that members of my force have widened the base of our fight against drugs and violence by roping in their families,” said Singh, applauding the role played by Rajan Preet Singh Bains in supporting the police’s campaign.