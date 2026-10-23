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Home / Ludhiana / 20-yr-old college girl found hanging in police quarters

20-yr-old college girl found hanging in police quarters

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:19 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Kin refuse to pursue case, say victim was not under any stress. Pic for representation only
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A 20-year-old college student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the Police Lines quarters on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Muskan Kapoor, an undergraduate student at Government College for Girls (GCG). She stayed with her family on the third floor of the Police Lines quarters. Her father, Kishori Lal, works as a Class IV employee in the Police Lines.

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According to family members, Muskan had been unwell for the past two days. On Thursday afternoon, her mother called her regarding some work but the calls went unanswered despite repeated attempts. Sensing something amiss, the woman asked her husband to go home and check on their daughter.

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When Kishori Lal reached the quarters, he found the girl’s body hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta in her room. He raised the alarm, drawing neighbours and other family members to the spot.

Muskan was one of four sisters. The family hails from Himachal Pradesh. Family members described her as a bright student who was performing well in her studies. They said she was not under any mental stress or tension and no one had been troubling her.

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The investigating officer, Rajesh Kumar, said the family had refused to pursue the case.

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