20-yr-old girl seriously hurt by kite string

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, January 16

A Doraha girl got seriously injured by a kite string when she was returning from work to her residence here last night. She was taken to a private hospital at Doraha from where she was referred to SPS Hospital, Ludhiana.

Shubhneet Kaur (20) was returning from a McDonalds outlet where she is employed when the kite string got entangled around her neck badly. She was bleeding profusely due to the injury. The victim was taken to a private hospital in Doraha from where she was referred to the Ludhiana hospital due to her serious condition.

Residents show resentment Resentment brewed among residents as they are holding the authorities responsible for inaction against the Chinese string menace. The banned string was openly being bought and sold in Doraha but there had been no action against defaulters.

She and her brother are working to make both ends meet after the demise of their father Gurjeet Singh. The family is now facing a financial crisis as they have no money to pay the medical expenses of her treatment.

Shubhneet’s brother said it was the worst thing that had happened to them. “I pray to God that my sister comes out of danger. At present, she is fighting the battle of her life. To make matters worse, we are in a state of financial penury as we are unable to pay the hospital expenses.”

Meanwhile, some Good Samaritans of Doraha have come to the rescue of the family by providing financial support to them. They are collecting money to help the family. “We have asked for financial aid through WhatsApp groups. The amount can be transferred to her mother’s account.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chettra said: “We are conducting intensified raids to nab those selling and buying the banned string. Strict action will be taken against them and they would be booked as per law. Now, we have started registering cases against the offenders. Parents of children below 18 years of age using the banned string will also be booked. We have registered three cases against persons using the banned string at Payal and two at the Malaud police station. More such cases will be registered and no violators would be spared.”