20-yr-old girl tests positive for Covid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

A 20-year-old girl from the Dugri area has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, has confirmed 1,13,638 positive cases in the district so far.

The department has confirmed 3,018 deaths due to the virus in the district to date. According to the department, at present, no patient was admitted to any private or government hospital.