200 attend Suvidha Camp at Kanganwal

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 6

The administration said it had redressed grievances of all complainants visiting Suvidha Camp held under the Sarkar Tuhade Dwar campaign at Kanganwal village of Ahmedgarh subdivision today.

Majority of complaints were related to payment of compensation for land acquired by the government under various schemes, atta dal scheme, smart cards, pensions, schools and MNREGA.

Officials of the Education Department, Food and Supply Department, Revenue Department, Health Department, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Child Development Project Officer and Agriculture Department had installed stalls to redress issues related to their respective department.

Officials in various departments were advised to expedite action on complaints which had remained unaddressed due to technical reasons.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Pallavi informed that a camp had been organised at Kanganwal village of Ahmedgarh subdivision under Sarkar Tuhade Dwar Campaign for expeditious redressal of problems normally faced by residents. Around 200 beneficiaries from nearby localities visited the camp where officials of as many as fifteen government departments had organized stalls. Organisers claimed that all complaints received during the event were either redressed or a process for the same was initiated.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh, District Revenue Officer Manmohan Kaushik, Naib Tehsildar Sukhcharan Singh Channi, DEO (S) Jaswinder Kaur Grewal and BDPO Jaswinder Singh supervised the action taken on complaints.

Showing satisfaction over the outcome of the camp Pallavi said that the administration had also utilised the occasion for spreading awareness about causes and consequences of social evils including drug addiction, gender bias, domestic violation and illiteracy.

