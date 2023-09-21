200 examined at camp

Tribune News Service

Khanna, September 20

The Cancer Centers of America (CCA) recently organised a free cancer screening and awareness camp in association with the Gurdwara Namdev Sahib in Khanna.

Dr Gurvinder Singh, Consultant Medical Oncologist, screened and examined over 200 patients. He said the visitors were also told about various means for early detection and prevention of cancer.

The CCA team offered free tests, including mammography, pap smear, PSA, complete blood count, oral screening and other lab tests. Also, they offered free oncology, gynaecology and general consultation. They said, “Our aim is to motivate people for regular screening, for which we will conduct 20 such camps across the state.”

Nishant Mehta, General Manager, CCA, said the CCA was was offering free treatment regularly under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

