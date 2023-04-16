200 examined at dental camp

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 15

Maintaining oral hygiene and dental cleanliness could save a person from falling prey to a stock of pathogens causing serious ailments like gastroenteritis and oral cancer.

The observation was made by a group of dental surgeons and physicians during a dental care camp held at RN Dental Hospital at Ahmedgarh in memory of Dr Kundan Lal Singla and Dr Ramesh Aggarwal.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Raj Pal Singla, patron of the local unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) here. Around 200 patients were examined during the community dentistry programme of the hospital.

Referring to the observations made during the camp, Dr Aggarwal said rural populations are more prone to gastroenteritis and dental problems due to poor oral hygiene and defective dietary habits.

Smoking and chewing tobacco are major factors behind the high incidence of oral cancer, the doctor said.