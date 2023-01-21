200 examined at eye camp

Our Correspondent

Payal, January 20

Major eye ailments, including myopia and hypermetropia, are caused due to the lack of concern among residents of rural and suburban areas about eye healthcare and nutrition.

This observation was made by a team of ophthalmologists, led by Dr Davinder Parsad, after examining around 200 persons at an eye camp organised by the Sarbat Da Bhala Committee at Ghangas village near here on Thursday. As many as 150 patients were provided spectacles.

The event was inaugurated by Harvinder Singh Jhajh, president of the host organization, while former sarpanch Ramesh Kumar Billu was the chief guest.