200 judokas compete at dist c'ship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 14

Over 200 judo players from across the district competed in the Junior Ludhiana District Judo Championship that was held here at the multipurpose indoor hall, which is located opposite to the Guru Nanak Stadium.

Among the female judokas in the below 44-kg category, Radhika bagged the first prize while Ridhima stood second. Srishti and Arpita tied to secure the third position.

Priya Devi won the first prize in the below 48-kg category. Preeti Kumari stood second while Harshita and Chanchal finished third.

Ranjeet was adjudged winner in the below 5-kg category while Saneha secured the second position. Prabhjot Kaur and Nitya had to contend with the third position.

In the below 57-kg category, Natasha emerged winner, Anjali first runner-up while Munni Devi and Dilpreet stood third. Manya won the title in the below 63-kg category, Sukhpreet finished second and Khushi Kumari and Deepleen were jointly declared the second runners-up.

Ranjit Kaur lifted the trophy in the below 70-kg category, Gurpreet secured the second spot and Amrit Kaur secured the third position. In the 78-kg plus category, Mantra stood first while Lovjot stood second.

Meanwhile, among boys, Prince emerged winner in the below 55-kg category, Prime stood second while Harsimrat and Abhay ended in a tie to share the third position.

Shivam secured the top spot in the below 60-kg category, Gundeep was the first runner-up while Sonu and Ishaan stood third. In the below 66-kg category, Varun stood first, Sumit second and Jaskirat and Paras stood third.

Kirti Raj was declared winner in the below 73-kg category, Nirbhaya Singh stood second while Sushant and Parth Sharma had to contend with the third spot. In the below 81-kg category, Karan was adjudged winner while Harpreet finished second and Krishna and Devanshu Baweja stood third.

Nitpreet won the title in the below 90-kg category, Rohan emerge first runner-up while Vir Sahil and Sukhpreet were declared second runners-up.

In the below 100-kg category, Aman Raj won the trophy, Harmandeep Singh finished second while Dhruv and Gurjot Singh had to contend with the third spot. Aryan and Sukhpreet Singh secured the first and second positions, respectively, in the 100-kg plus category.

Rajwinder Singh, honorary general secretary, Ludhiana District Judo Association, said the winners in each weight category will represent the district in the upcoming Junior Punjab State Judo Championship to be held on August 18 and 19 at Gurdaspur.