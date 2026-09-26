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Home / Ludhiana / 200th Gunners Day: Ludhiana's close-knit community of Army veterans set to revisit times when guns roared

200th Gunners Day: Ludhiana's close-knit community of Army veterans set to revisit times when guns roared

September 28 marks a milestone in the history of the Indian artillery as on this day in 1827, the 5 (Bombay) Mountain Battery — the first artillery unit — was raised

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:48 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Over two dozen decorated veteran gunners of the Indian Army who served during the 1965 and 1971 Wars will gather at the Ludhiana Officers’ Institute to mark the historic occasion on September 28. Representational photo: Istock
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The thunder of Bofors guns may have fallen silent, but the memories of Kargil and Operation Sindoor still echo in the hearts of India’s gunners — the Indian Army warriors who played a critical role in decimating the Pakistan army positions with their precision strikes.

As Army veterans gather in Ludhiana on September 28 to mark the 200th Gunners Day, they will revisit a chapter of courage, comradeship and firepower. This year, the Indian Army is celebrating its 200th Gunners’ Day. It marks a milestone in the history of the Indian artillery as on this day in 1827, the 5 (Bombay) Mountain Battery, the first artillery unit, was raised.

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Although Ludhiana has no artillery unit stationed here but the city has a strong and close-knit community of Veteran Gunner Officers, who are about 30 in number. Over two dozen of these decorated Veteran Gunners who served during the 1965 and 1971 Wars, along with their families, will gather at the Ludhiana Officers’ Institute (LOI), near Jagraon Bridge, to mark the historic occasion on September 28.

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 Talking to The Tribune, Brigadier SS Gill, the organising secretary of the 200th Gunners Day, a Veteran Gunner Officer, said that the day holds great importance for those who served in the Indian Army. “That small beginning in 1827 laid the foundation of an Army which, over the last two centuries, has earned an extraordinary reputation for courage, precision, sacrifice and battlefield excellence. We feel proud to be a part of the day,” said Brigadier Gill.

All over the country, the Regiment of Artillery will commemorate its 200th Gunners Day celebrating two centuries of service to the nation and the proud legacy of generations of Gunners.

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Brig Gill said that on this occasion, decorated soldier Lt Col. HS Kahlon -- who was awarded with Vir Chakra for 1971 War, while being deployed in Amritsar -- would also be present.

Lt Col Kahlon’s accurate, timely decision brought a massive artillery fire on an advancing armoured tank from Pakistan which saved many Indian lives.

While sharing the importance of the artillery, Brig Gill said that in any regiment, guns, big guns, missiles, rocket launchers and now drones, they all play a very important role. “Artillery has rightly proved itself to be an arm of decision and a battle-winning factor, and will continue to remain a pivotal feature in future battles. Over the years, gunners have displayed an indomitable spirit to excel in every sphere —whether in operations, training, sports or adventure. The Regiment has repeatedly proved its mettle during major operations and conflicts, including 1947-48, 1962, 1965, 1971 and the Kargil conflict of 1999, and continues to demonstrate its capabilities in contemporary operations, including Operation Sindoor,” said Brigadier Gill.

For the Veteran Gunners of Ludhiana, this is much more than an anniversary. It is an occasion to remember the brave men and women who served the nation, honour those who made the supreme sacrifice, and celebrate the enduring Gunner Brotherhood that continues long after active service.

 

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