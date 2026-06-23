2027 Punjab Assembly polls: AAP councillors eye Ludhiana West seat as Arora remains in jail

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections gradually approaching, political activity has begun to intensify across the state.

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In Ludhiana district, the Ludhiana West constituency has emerged as a focal point, particularly among many Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and councillors aspiring to get the party ticket for the particular Assembly seat.

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The constituency has gained more political significance following the arrest of sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), triggering speculation about potential contenders within the party.

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According to well-placed sources in AAP, while the party high command has put in place a mechanism to assess the performance of leaders through independent feedback channels, several local councillors are actively positioning themselves as potential candidates for the Ludhiana West seat.

“Many leaders feel the seat could become vacant and are trying their luck. Several councillors have been organising meetings and strengthening their presence in the constituency,” said a party leader. “What is surprising is that even some first-time councillors have started nurturing hopes of contesting the Assembly elections.”

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Party insiders, however, maintain that the leadership in Chandigarh and Delhi is closely monitoring the performance of party functionaries.

Observers are evaluating the implementation of government schemes, public outreach programmes and the contributions made by individual leaders at the grassroots level.

“The party leadership is keeping a close watch on who has effectively worked for the organisation and delivered on public-centric campaigns. Their performance and role in implementing various initiatives are being assessed,” the leader added.

One AAP councillor, who was elected twice to the Municipal Corporation on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) tickets before winning again on an AAP ticket, admitted that he too aspires to contest the Assembly election.

Reacting to the speculation, AAP Ludhiana Urban president Jatinder Khangura said political aspirations were natural in any party.

“Every individual is entitled to wishful thinking. While we are conducting organisational meetings and outreach programmes in the Ludhiana West constituency, all AAP workers are eagerly awaiting Sanjeev Arora’s return and expect him to contest the next election,” said Khangura.