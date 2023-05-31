Rs 20K, laptop stolen

Ludhiana, May 30
The Police Division 5 yesterday registered a theft case against an unidentified person and launched a probe.
The suspect was captured in CCTV cameras when he was committing a theft in a house at Bharat Nagar here.
Complainant Rajesh Kumar told the police that early on Monday morning when he and his family members were sleeping in their house, a man entered the house to commit a theft. The thief decamped with Rs 20,000, two mobile phones, a laptop, ATM cards and some other valuables.
When they checked the footage, they saw the man parked his motorcycle outside their house and entered it and later, left the place with the stolen items, the house owner said.
ASI Balkaran Singh said the police launched a probe in the case.
