21 booths polled less than 10% votes, 100 record highest turnout

Ludhiana, June 6

As many as 21 polling stations have registered the lowest voter turnout of less than 10 per cent while 100 booths recorded the highest polling of up to 91.27 per cent during the general election to the 18th Lok Sabha across 13 parliamentary constituencies spread across 117 Assembly segments in the state.

The data compiled by the Election Commission, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that the state’s average turnout of 62.8 per cent comprised highest polling of 69.36 per cent in Bathinda, which was won by the sitting SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal while the lowest of 56.06 per cent turnout in the state was registered in Amritsar, which re-elected the sitting MP Gurjit Singh Aujla.

The lowest voter turnout figures revealed that the state’s lowest 0.13 per cent polling was recorded at a polling station number 73 in Lakhuwal village under Ajnala Assembly segment of Amritsar parliamentary constituency, where only single female voter turned up to cast her vote of the total 741 voters, which included 393 male and 348 female.

Among other lowest voter turnout locations, the polling booth number 74 in again Lakhuwal logged 0.36 per cent polling with only 2 men of its total 548 elector exercising their franchise, followed by 6.83 per cent turnout at Beas in Baba Bakala under Khadoor Sahib, 0.41 per cent at Kasauli in Kharar under Anandpur Sahib, 9.98 per cent at Tanda in Kharar under Anandpur Sahib, 2.34 per cent at Kishangarh in Khanna under Fatehgarh Sahib, 1.6 per cent at Ghungrali Rajputtan in Khanna under Fatehgarh Sahib, 0.27 per cent at Gajipur in Khanna under Fatehgarh Sahib, 0.89 per cent at Gajipur in Khanna under Fatehgarh Sahib, 2.34 per cent at Khirnian in Samrala under Fatehgarh Sahib, 1.44 per cent at Mushkabad in Samrala under Fatehgarh Sahib, 0.97 per cent at another Mushkabad booth, 0.25 per cent at Bhundri in Dakha under Ludhiana, 0.6 per cent at another booth in Bhundri, 0.54 per cent at Akhara in Jagraon under Ludhiana, 0.44 per cent at another Akhara booth, 0.35 per cent at third Akhara booth, 4.6 per cent at Ahmedpur in Budhlada under Bathinda, 2.96 per cent at another Ahmedpur booth, 6.97 per cent at third Ahmedpur booth, and the polling of 4.36 per cent was also registered at fourth Ahmedpur village booth in Budhlada Assembly segment under Bathinda constituency.

When it comes to the highest voter turnout areas, the state’s highest 91.27 per cent polling was recorded at Tandia village booth in Sardulgarh Assembly segment under Bathinda parliamentary constituency. Among other highest voter turnout locations, the polling station at Muharsona village in Fazilka under Ferozepur recorded 91.15 per cent turnout.

Examining reasons: CEO

“The highest voter turnout breaching the 91 per cent mark was a positive sign of the people enthusiastically participating in the election process while the lowest polling dipping up to single vote polled at a booth is a matter of concern. We are examining the reverse the low turnout in future, said Sibin C, chief electoral officer, Punjab.

