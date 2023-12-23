21 caught gambling, Rs 8.56 lakh seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 22

The Khanna police claimed to have nabbed 21 persons red-handed while they were gambling at an eatery. The police also seized Rs 8.56 lakh from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Swaranjit Singh of Patiala, Harish Kumar of Fatehgarh, Saranvir Singh of Fatehgarh, Gurpreet Singh of Sahnewal, Pawan Kumar of Sirhind, Baljit Singh of Sirhind Mandi, Kirandeep Singh of Khanna, Manish Kumar of Sirhind, Pawan Kumar of Amloh, Kulwinder of Ludhiana, Gaurav of Ludhiana, Dinesh of Ludhiana, Deepak Kumar of Khanna, Harvinder Singh of Amloh, Prem Chand of Amloh, Mandeep Kumar of Amloh, Rajesh of Amloh, Gurmeet of Ludhiana, Gopal Kishan of Khanna, Jatinder Manro of Khanna and Kashish Kumar Khanna. Two other suspects, Kashish Kumar and Gurpreet Singh, from Khanna were at large in the case. A case under the Gambling Act was registered against them.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Amneet Kondal, and SP, Investigation, Pragya Jain, addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

The SSP said on December 21, a tip-off was received that a group of people was gambling at Baldev Dhaba and the dhaba owner was also part of the illegal activity. Following which, a police team was formed and a raid was conducted. The officials nabbed 21 persons from the spot while two managed to give the slip to the police team.

Kondal said dhaba owner Gurpreet Singh had a criminal past as in February this year, he was also booked by the police under the Gambling Act and then Rs 68,000 was seized from him.