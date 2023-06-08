21 judokas to participate in inter-district championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 7

Twenty-one judo players in different weight categories (11 girls and 10 boys) were selected during the trials conducted by Ludhiana District Judo Association at the multipurpose indoor hall opposite Guru Nanak Stadium here today.

These judokas will undergo coaching at the same venue prior to their participation in the 44th Punjab State Judo Championship to be held on June 19 and 20 at Jalandhar.

The selected players include (boys): Mohit, Ajay, Shivam, Ishan Kumar, Kushagar Gandhi, Gundeep, Harpreet, Ramandeep Singh, Shivam Kumar and Nitpreet.