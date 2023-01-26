21 trains cancelled, passengers suffer

Ludhiana, January 25
Rail passengers travelling to far-off places as well as other commuters remained at the receiving end as adverse weather conditions made the railway authorities cancel as many as 21 mail, express and passenger trains passing through the city today. At the same time, six long-route trains were running late by one to five hours.
In addition to the delay in reaching their respective destinations, the passengers had to bear the freezing cold weather at open railway platforms with covered sitting space being far too inadequate at the railway station.
Cancelled trains
Mail/Express Trains: 12241/42 Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh Express, 12317 Kolkata-Amritsar Express, 14217/18 Prayagraj-Chandigarh-Prayagraj Express, 14505/06 Amritsar-Nangal Dam-Amritsar Express, 14617/18 Banmankhi-Amritsar-Banmankhi, 14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Shaheeed Express, 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, 18103/04 Tatanagar-Amritsar-Tatanagar Jallianwala Bagh Express and 04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar Humsafar Clone Special Express.
Passenger Trains: 04504 Ludhiana-Ambala Cantt, 04579 Ambala Cantt-Ludhiana, 04582 Ludhiana-Ambala Cantt, 04591 Ludhiana-Chhehrta, 04592 Amritsar-Ludhiana, 04689/90 Ambala Cantt-Jalandhar City-Ambala Cantt.
Trains running late: 3 to 5 hrs — 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, 12919 Indore-Jammu Tawi Malwa Express, 11058 Amritsar-CST (Mumbai) Dadar Express and 12549 Durg-Jammu Tawi Express. 1 to 3 hrs- 12475 Hapa-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Sarvodaya Express and 11057 CST (Mumbai)-Amritsar Dadar Express.
