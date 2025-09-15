DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 2,184 candidates appear for NDA, NA exams in city

2,184 candidates appear for NDA, NA exams in city

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:56 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Candidates come out of an examination centre after appearing in the NDA/NA (II) in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

The examinations for National Defence Academy (NDA)/Naval Academy (NA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) were held in Ludhiana on Sunday. The examination remained peaceful.

Advertisement

The NDA/NA exam was held in two sessions, from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Out of the 3,214 total candidates, 2184 appeared in the morning and evening shifts. The exams was held in Khalsa College for women (sub centre-A), Khalsa College for women (sub centre-B), DAV Public School (BRS Nagar), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (MBA block), Police DAV Public School (Police Lines), Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School (Kitchlu Nagar), MGM Public School, (Urban Estate Phase-1, Dugri) and BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar.

In the CDS exam, out of the total 1,604 candidates, 954 appeared in the first shift, and another 950 in the second. In the third shift, which included 834 students, 481 appeared. The CDS exam was held in three shifts from 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. The exam was held at five centres, including SCD Government College (block-A), SCD Government College (block-B), SCD Government College (block-D), Ramgarhiya Girls College, Millerganj, and SDP College for Women, Daresi Road (behind Chand Cinema).

Advertisement

Adequate police personnel, including male and female officials, were deployed at each centre and frisking was conducted by the Police Department.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts