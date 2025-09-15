2,184 candidates appear for NDA, NA exams in city

The examinations for National Defence Academy (NDA)/Naval Academy (NA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) were held in Ludhiana on Sunday. The examination remained peaceful.

The NDA/NA exam was held in two sessions, from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Out of the 3,214 total candidates, 2184 appeared in the morning and evening shifts. The exams was held in Khalsa College for women (sub centre-A), Khalsa College for women (sub centre-B), DAV Public School (BRS Nagar), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (MBA block), Police DAV Public School (Police Lines), Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School (Kitchlu Nagar), MGM Public School, (Urban Estate Phase-1, Dugri) and BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar.

In the CDS exam, out of the total 1,604 candidates, 954 appeared in the first shift, and another 950 in the second. In the third shift, which included 834 students, 481 appeared. The CDS exam was held in three shifts from 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. The exam was held at five centres, including SCD Government College (block-A), SCD Government College (block-B), SCD Government College (block-D), Ramgarhiya Girls College, Millerganj, and SDP College for Women, Daresi Road (behind Chand Cinema).

Adequate police personnel, including male and female officials, were deployed at each centre and frisking was conducted by the Police Department.