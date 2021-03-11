22 arrested for illegal lottery trade, gambling

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 21

The Police Division 2 today conducted a raid at Mohalla Janakpuri, here, and arrested 22 persons on the charges of gambling and illegal lottery.

The raid was conducted by the SHO Inspector, Arshdeep Kaur, along with the police party.

Kaur said secret information was received that a large number of people were present in a house in Janakpuri where they were resorting to gambling and illegal lottery. The police also recovered slips of illegal lottery and some cash from the spot.

One Paramjit Pammi is said to be the kingpin of this illegal lottery racket. A case under the Gambling Act has been registered against the 22 persons.