22 batteries, generator stolen

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

As many as 22 batteries and a 15 kW power generator were stolen from a property located in National Colony, Mundian Khurd, here. The stolen items were connected to a mobile tower.

A security officer working for the private company concerned, Randhir Singh, reported to the police that an unidentified person entered the premises by breaking open the main gate where the tower was installed. The suspect stole 22 batteries and a 15-kW power generator. A case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 457, 380 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jamalpur police station.