22 batteries, generator stolen

Ludhiana, June 5
As many as 22 batteries and a 15 kW power generator were stolen from a property located in National Colony, Mundian Khurd, here. The stolen items were connected to a mobile tower.
A security officer working for the private company concerned, Randhir Singh, reported to the police that an unidentified person entered the premises by breaking open the main gate where the tower was installed. The suspect stole 22 batteries and a 15-kW power generator. A case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 457, 380 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jamalpur police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB
Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers
Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...
Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified
1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in var...
Depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD
The weather department, however, did not give a tentative da...